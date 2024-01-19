‘Make in India, make for world’: PM Modi inaugurates Boeing’s largest campus outside US in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated aerospace major Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) in Devanahalli. This is the aviation giant’s largest such investment outside the US.

Built for Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the plane-maker’s largest such investment outside the US.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that Karnataka is growing as the hub of the aerospace sector.

“This facility will serve as a hub for innovation and drive advancements in aviation. Bengaluru links India’s tech potential with global demand,” PM Modi said.

The PM also expressed the hope that the Boeing India facility in Bengaluru will design aircraft of the future. He also added that the Boeing campus strengthens the ‘Make in India, make for the World’ commitment.