Isabelline Shrike: This Migratory Bird Adds Beauty To Autumn In India

The Isabelline Shrike is a bird species. The word “Isabelline” originated from this bird’s name!

The isabelline shrike (Lanius isabellinus) belongs to the family of shrikes, the Laniidae.

Isabelline Shrike is habitat specific, like this one (Lanius isbellinus) which prefers arid scrubland & Grassland, it has been split now from the Red-tailed Shrike and shows different colouration on head and tail. Isabelline, also known as Isabella, is a pale grey-yellow, pale fawn, pale cream-brown, sandy or parchment colour, often used to describe plumage in birds like Isabelline Shrike, Wheatear etc.

The isabelline shrike species is distributed in Mongolia, Russia, China, India, Arabian peninsula, Africa, Persian gulf and Pakistan. The plumage of these shrike species is isabelline (sandy color). These shrikes are polytypic species.

These isabelline shrike species are migratory birds. The breeding populations in the northern ranges migrate southwards in September-October. The return migration to the breeding grounds occurs in early summer.

