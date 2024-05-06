Madgaon Express’s impressive run continues with glory! The total collection of the film reaches 36.62 crore!

Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express has hooked audiences with the flavours of comedy, entertainment, excellent music, and a joyful ride. Right from the release day, March 22nd, 2024, it has been moving at a steady pace at the ticket window and has indeed cemented its position as one of the sleeper hits of the year. Continuing its phenomenal run at the box office, the film has earned a total of 36.62 crore.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theatres now.