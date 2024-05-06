Netizens set internet ablaze with love saying, “The most remarkable & iconic performance” as Kartik Aaryan shared sneak peek from Chandu Champion

One of the biggest films coming from Indian cinema, ‘Chandu Champion’ starring Kartik Aaryan, is currently the talk of the town. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Kartik Aaryan as a never-before-seen character, and he has prepared hard for the character in the film. It is all set to bring a grand canvas and an interesting story to the audience, and the film is primed to be one of the finest films of the year. While the excitement among the audience continues to grow, the actor Kartik Aaryan makes the anticipation higher by sharing a glimpse of the trailer from the dubbing session.

As soon as Kartik shared the glimpse into his social media, fans went gaga over his look. They took to their social media accounts to express their excitement and admiration for Kartik Aaryan’s look in the trailer.

A die-hard fan expressed her love for the actor, saying, ” It’s eyes it’s always about eyes a.Can already sense the essence of purity&

innocence in those eyes of #ChanduChampion

Gonna be the most

remarkable & iconic performance of

@TheAaryanKartik for lifetime”

A social media user commented,

“just a film? an intense and insane rollercoaster of goosebumps and emotions #ChanduChampion”

Another user wrote,

“All the best my Boyyy! Can’t wait to watch the trailer!!”

A die-hard fan showed his excitement for the film by writing,

“Champion Can’t Waittttt!”

Another user wrote,

“The level of excitement I feel for this movie is on a different level”

A fan wrote,

“All the best my CHAMP”

Another user responded to it by saying,

“Finally the wait is over”

It cannot be denied that Kartik Aaryan’s eyes speak volumes, and among the younger generation’s talent, he is the only superstar actor who can even emote through the eyes. In his previous releases as well, the actor has captured hearts with his eyes.

As the release of “Chandu Champion” draws near, the excitement among netizens shows no signs of abating. Kartik’s infectious energy has captured the imagination of netizens and is primed to be a blockbuster hit this year.