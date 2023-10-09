Despite IND vs AUS WC match, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’ witnessed good growth

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ seems to have no stop in cementing its place in the hearts of the audience. With strong word of mouth, the film has successfully grabbed a strong hold in the theaters, resulting in good reviews and exponential growth.

The Akshay Kumar starrer has indeed emerged as a potent player who is constantly rising above all odds and evidence of the same was witnessed yesterday when the theaters witnessed good footfalls of the audience to watch the film in the theaters despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match.

A large chunk of the Indian audience has been stuck to their television sets watching the IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match but this does not seem to affect Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj. While the film has been collecting great word of mouth since the day of its release, it witnessed an upward trend over the weekend that will surely continue today.

Mission Raniganj has certainly arrived with strong content and an immensely crucial story of the nation’s pride that needs to be narrated to the world. Pooja Entertainment has truly taken a bold step in the content arena and the storyline with this film. The fact that the film showcases one of the key events in such a beautiful and thrilling way is been appreciated and is a big reason to attract the audience to the theaters. The film has been collecting positive reviews and has been appreciated by audiences of all age groups.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.