Durga Ashtami: What is it’s significance?

Cuttack: Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Navratri festivities in India, is considered to be one of the most significant days of the extended celebrations.

Elaborate ceremonies, encompassing special prayers and offerings, are meticulously conducted on this day to invoke the blessings of Goddess Maha Gauri, beseeching for strength, courage, and protection. It’s a time when spiritual fervor soars, and communities come together to showcase the rich tapestry of their cultural and religious heritage during this nine-day extravaganza.

Significance of Ashtami Puja

Mahashtami holds profound significance within Hindu culture. It’s believed to be the day when the energy and power of Goddess Durga peak, commemorating her fierce battle and ultimate victory over the buffalo demon, Mahishasura. Devotees pay homage to the goddess in her formidable warrior form on this day.

Conducting rituals and prayers on Mahashtami is seen as a means to invoke the strength, courage, and blessings of Goddess Durga, while seeking protection from malevolent forces and life’s obstacles. Many choose to fast on this day and participate in special pujas, offering symbolic items such as flowers, fruits, and other sacred offerings to the deity.

Significance of the Number 108

The lighting of over 108 diyas or lamps symbolizes the arrival of light triumphing over darkness. Devotees also produce ulu dhoni, a loud-pitched sound made by rolling tongues, as a protective measure against negativity and the evil eye. Additionally, 108 lotus flowers are offered to Maa, symbolizing beauty and the essence of life. The number 108 bears immense significance as it corresponds to the 108 names of Durga Maa, and as such, it is woven into the intricate fabric of this sacred obs

ervance.