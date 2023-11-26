Delhi’s Air Continues With ‘Severe’ AQI In Many Areas

New Delhi: Delhi continues its battle with air pollution as the national capital woke up to ‘very poor’ air with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 389, while many parts were still in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday morning.

This comes after Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that the stringent curbs lifted after a drop in pollution levels could again be imposed if people did not comply with pollution-related guidelines leading to a spike in pollution levels.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “Supreme Court had given directions regarding actions to be taken on the ground level for a reduction in Delhi air pollution. The government is working on it with full force. I would also like to tell the people of Delhi that the pollution in north India as of today includes very few incidents of stubble burning…Now, pollution is rising in the north NCR area due to local pollution sources. I would like to urge that the manner in which GRAP III has been strictly implemented in Delhi, there should be regular monitoring in NCR too. The contribution of biomass burning is visible because the current pollution is due to local sources. It is coming from NCR to Delhi. I think we have to make a collective effort and the weather changes also provide a scope for improvement in the air quality.”

Delhi’s gradual improvement started a day after the Centre lifted the anti-pollution cubs last Sunday. However, soon after the easing, the national capital started recording a spike in air pollution. The curbs imposed by the Centre included a ban on construction and entry of trucks among others. The drop in the pollution was caused by favourable wind speed and direction.