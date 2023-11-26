Barking deer meat seized in Sundargarh, five arrested

Sundargarh: Police have arrested five wildlife offenders and recovered a huge cache of barking deer meat from them in Sundargarh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police officials conducted a raid in the Roxy forest area under Koida Tehsil of Sundargarh district and seized the barking deer meat.

The five poachers have been arrested and will be forwarded to the court soon. The police have started an investigation into this connection.