Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Court Rejects K Kavitha’s Bail Plea

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Monday dismissed an interim bail application moved by BRS MLC K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy Case. Kavitha had sought interim bail on the grounds of the school examinations of her minor son. In the last hearing the Enforcement Directorate had opposed her bail plea saying that concessions provided for women under law are not applicable to women politicians like K Kavitha.

A special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the BRS leader’s interim bail plea.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu appearing for K Kavitha referred to the twin conditions for bail mentioned in Section 45 of PMLA and cited various judgments on the subject. He argued that the basic principle of woman, rationale of legislature and discretion, all these things are preserved in previous verdicts by courts.

Kavitha sought interim bail to be with her 16-years-old son ahead of his exams next month. Singhvi insisted that the perspective of a mother cannot be substituted by the father or any other relative.

Zoheb Hossain appearing for ED, said that “woman” under Section 45 of PMLA are for those women who do not have agency and not to the ones who are leading politicians like Kavitha.

ED called Kavitha one of the prime movers of giving bribes. The central agency claimed that Kavitha is not only responsible for arranging kickbacks in advance but also beneficiary through Indo Spirits.