20 Passengers Injured As Bus Rams Into Rock In Bangiriposi Ghat

Bhubaneswar: As many as 20 passengers of a bus were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on NH-49 at Bangiriposi Ghat in Baripada on Monday.

According to sources, the accident took place as the driver lost control over the steering and rammed into a rock at Bangiriposi Ghat.

As a result, 20 out of 80 passengers including the driver sustained critical injuries in the mishap. All the injured have reportedly been admitted to Bangiriposi Hospital. As the driver’s condition worsened, he was rushed to a hospital in Baripada.