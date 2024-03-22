Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent to ED Custody Till March 28

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday remanded AAP Leader & Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED (Enforcement Directorate) custody till 28 March in the excise policy case.

The Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal, has been ordered to remain in ED custody for the next six days, according to Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja’s ruling.

This came after the ED detained him on Thursday and questioned him for over two hours in connection with the excise policy-linked money-laundering case. Kejriwal’s arrest has led to protests by party members and workers, with several AAP leaders condemning the move by the probe agency.

Kejriwal’s lawyer, Madan Lal, stated that the ED had requested a 10-day remand, citing the need for a custodial investigation to trace the money trail. However, the judge gave a six-day custodial remand, with Kejriwal due to appear in court again on 28 March. The ED has alleged that the funds used by the AAP for the Goa elections were acquired through illegal means, backed by statements from some witnesses.