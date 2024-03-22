Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In City

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a restaurant situated at KIIT Square in Bhubaneswar on Friday afternoon. The restaurant is located on the fourth floor of Maruti Estate.

As per reports, three fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported, and all individuals trapped in the building have been safely rescued. The extent of damage to the property has not yet been estimated.