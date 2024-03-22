BJD To Contest For All Assembly, Lok Sabha Seats In Odisha: Pranab Prakash Das

Bhubaneswar: “The BJD will contest in all 147 assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies with the support of people of Odisha and win more than three fourth seats under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik,” said Biju Janata Dal’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das, in a ‘X’ post on Friday.

Putting an end to the much-hyped alliance, the BJP today announced its decision to go “solo” in the ensuing elections, and the ruling BJD also cleared the air and declared to contest the elections “independently”.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannatha and the faith of the people of Odisha, BJD has been serving the state and transforming it like never before in every sector.

BJD will contest in all 147 assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies with the support of the people of Odisha and win more than three-fourth seats under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik.

BJD will continue to take decisions keeping people of Odisha in the forefront always and their welfare in true sprit of cooperative federalism and statesmanship required for nation-building.

New Odisha and Empowered Odisha will be our goal and we are on track to achieve this under the leadership of our leader Shri Naveen Patnaik,” the BJD Organisational Secretary said.

Earlier today, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal announced that BJP will fight alone this time in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats of Odisha to create a developed India and a developed State under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will contest the elections alone to fulfil the aspirations of 4.5 crore Odias. The BJP’s motto is to bring rapid development to Odisha as well as India, Samal added.

The BJP leader thanked the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha for extending support to the BJP-led government at the Centre on various issues for the last 10 years.