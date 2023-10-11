Defer termination of 26-week pregnancy: SC directs AIIMS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed AIIMS, Delhi to defer medical termination of 26-week pregnancy of a married woman who was allowed to abort the foetus a day before by another bench. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, sought recall of the order passed by a bench of justices Hima Kohli and BV Nagarathna on Monday.

The law officer said the termination of pregnancy was recommended despite the medical board saying that the foetus had a viable chance of being born and “they would have to conduct a foeticide”.

“Can you come with a formal application for recall (of the order). We will place before the bench which passed the order. The AIIMS doctors are in a very serious dilemma… I will constitute a bench tomorrow morning. Please ask AIIMS to hold for now,” a bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.