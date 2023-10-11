India Global Powerhouse of Growth, Innovation: PM Modi

New Delhi: With the International Monetary Fund forecasting robust economic growth in India amid concerns about the global economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is an international bright spot and powerhouse of growth and innovation.

PM Modi’s statement came after the IMF on Tuesday raised India’s GDP projection marginally by 0.2 percent to 6.3 percent despite slashing the global growth forecast to three percent.

“Powered by the strength and skills of our people, India is a global bright spot, a powerhouse of growth and innovation. We will continue strengthening our journey towards a prosperous India, further boosting our reforms trajectory,” the prime minister said on ‘X,’ citing the IMF figures.

“Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3 percent in both 2023 and 2024, with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage point for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June,” according to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook.

India’s growth is intended to surpass China, the second-largest economy in the world.