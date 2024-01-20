Defence Minister Inaugurates 35 Border Road Projects In 7 States

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday dedicated to the nation 35 infrastructure projects including 29 bridges and six roads of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), built for Rs 670 crore.

These bridges and roads connect border areas and will ensure seamless logistic support to the armed forces thereby ensuring operational readiness.

Out of the 35 projects inaugurated, 29 are bridges, and six are roads. 11 of these projects are being constructed in Jammu & Kashmir, nine in Ladakh, eight in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand, two in Sikkim, one in Mizoram, and one in Himachal Pradesh.

One of the key projects, the Dhak Bridge, holds strategic importance, providing increased connectivity to the borders and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

The inauguration was organised at Dhak Bridge, a 93-meter-long Class 70R bridge over Dhak Nalla. The remaining 34 were inaugurated virtually.

Speaking about the infrastructure projects, the Defence Minister said, “We all have to work together to protect India’s borders. Praising the service of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Defence Minister said that timely completion of projects has been possible due to the commitment of the organisation.