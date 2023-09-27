Decomposed body found in temple well in Athgarh

Athgarh: A decomposed body was found in a temple well in Athgarh of Cuttack district, said reports.

According to reports, the body found in well and was fished out from the temple premises, said reliable reports. The body is said to be that of a youth.

The incident has been reported from the Patitapawan (Hanuman) mandir premises in Nuapatna area. It is further worth mentioning that the youth was missing since three days and a complaint has been filed with the Athgarh police station.