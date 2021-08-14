Daughters, Son-In-Law Attempt To Kill Father Over Money

Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, a man escaped from the clutches of death narrowly after his daughters and son-in-laws allegedly attempted to eliminate him.

The incident has been reported from Lecturer Colony in Jharsuguda town.

The unlucky father has been identified as Kailash Meher.

According to available information, Kailash’s daughters, one married and another unmarried, used to frequently ask him for monetary assistance.

Similarly, the accused daughter along with Kailash’s son-in-law and another unknown youth barged into the elderly man’s house and demanded money. However, an altercation sparked after Kailash refused to lend any help.

Fumed over the same, the accused hatched a plan to eliminate the old man. The accused locked Kailash inside the house and poured petrol before setting the place on fire.

However, Kailash managed to escape and immediately alerted the fire department and police about the same.

While fire personnel doused the flames, cops detained the four accused and forwarded them to court.