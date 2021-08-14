August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the pain caused by the country’s partition cannot be forgotten and the day marks the struggle and sacrifices of the people of India.

“May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” said PM Modi.