Cyclone preparation starts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has already started preparations to tackle any cyclone-like situation in the coming days, specifically October. Keeping the cyclone in view, a preparatory meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena was convened at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Laying emphasis on cooperation and coordination, the Chief Secretary directed all the concerned departments to keep their powder dry and ensure all the arrangements are in place.

The meeting was attended by the development commissioner, SRC, additional chief secretary of the Energy Department, DG of the Fire department and secretaries of as many as 12 departments.