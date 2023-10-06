7 killed, dozens injured as massive fire breaks out at Goregaon building in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 7 people died, while another 40 were injured after a fire razed through a residential building at the Goregaon suburbs of Mumbai in the early hours of Friday.

As per officials, the fire spread through shops on the ground flood, scrap material as well as several parked vehicles. People were stranded on various floors including the terrace.

Out of the 40 injured, 25 were sent to Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College (HBT) hospital, while 15 were being treated at Cooper Hospital.

Among the dead are — two minors, three women and one man.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said that the building was constructed in 2006 under the Slum Rehabilitation scheme and had no fire fighting system. The lift was old and significant amount of smoke travelled through lift duct.

As per officials, the fire was reported at Jay Bhavani building located on Goregaon’s MG road.

The fire was extinguished after over three hours, around 6:45am.

Eights fire engines, five jumbo water tankers, three automatic turn tables, one turn table ladder, a quick response vehicle and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, District Fire Officer, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, three Senior Station Officers and three Station Officers reached the spot of the incident.