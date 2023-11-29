Cyclone Likely To Form Around December 2; Rainfall May Start In Odisha From Dec 3

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around December 2 while several parts of Odisha may experience light to moderate rainfall from December 3, the Regional Meteorological Centre here forecasted.

“The Low Pressure Area over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea today. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on 30th November. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around 2nd December,” the Meteorological Centre said in its midday bulletin.

Under the influence of the system, the following districts of Odisha are likely to receive rainfall.

December 3: Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

December 4: Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and rest districts of Coastal Odisha.

December 5: Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and at a few places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and rest districts of Coastal Odisha.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Central Bay of Bengal from 1st December and those in sea have been advised to return to coast by 1st December.