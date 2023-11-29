Bee attack leaves nine injured including two school students in Baripada

Baripada: As many as nine persons including two students sustained serious injuries in a sudden bee attack in Betanati block of Baripada district.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday as the school students were on the way to school and the others were passing the road near the incident spot.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with their condition reported to be critical. Further details are underway.