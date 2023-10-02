Cyber Safety Raths Start Awareness Campaign Across Odisha

Cuttack: Cyber Safety Raths have started going around all the districts of the state and spreading awareness about cyber fraud and measures to tackle them among the people.

The campaign has been started in all districts to convey the message of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, ‘Be careful, be safe’. Cyber Safety Raths were given a grand welcome in all district SP offices today.

District Collectors, Panchayat representatives including SPs, Mission Shakti members, School and Mass Education Department, Higher Education Department, Panchayati Raj and Information and Public Relations Department officials and staff were present in this campaign.

Awareness messages by the Chief Secretary, Minister of State for Home Affairs and District SPs were displayed on the Cyber Raths. Later, the Cyber Security Rath visited other parts of the district.

It is worth mentioning that on 30th September, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Cyber Safety Campaign at Kalinga Stadium. 34 Cyber Security Raths will travel to various schools, colleges and panchayats across the state to spread awareness about cyber safety.

It is worth mentioning that the cyber safety mascot CYRRA is disseminating cyber safety messages in all districts. A theme song has been created to sensitize the people on cyber safety. Many awareness short films have been made and are being shown on cyber raths. Many districts are also organizing educational dramas and recreational programs on the theme.

The objective of the Cyber Safety Campaign is to create a cyber-safe healthy society and protect people from cyber fraud. People are being made aware to immediately call the 1930 toll-free number if they face cyber fraud.

It is worth mentioning that Mini Marathons will be organised in different cities on the morning of 8th October and an evening walk program will be organized on 14th October to sensitize senior citizens.

The concluding ceremony will be held on the 15th of October. Padma awardees and freedom fighters will be present along with district administration officials.