Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Arun Govil, who is best known for portraying Lord Rama in the Ramayan TV series reached Bhubaneswar airport this morning to hit campaign trail in Odisha.

As per BJP sources, Arun Govil is scheduled to attend a series of public meetings in different parts of Odisha. He will address public meetings in Champua, Telkoi, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal.