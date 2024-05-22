Decomposed Body Of Missing Man, Woman Found Under Bridge In Khurda

Khurda: The decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found under a bridge in Atharang village of Begunia police station limits in Khurda district on Wednesday.

As per reports, both of them hail from the local area and went missing for 11 days. It is suspected that they have been murdered and thrown away.

On intimation, police reached the scene and seized the body. An investigation has been launched into this matter.