Master training of Football for Schools kicks off at Sambalpur

Sambalpur/Delhi: A two-day capacity-building master training programme was organized by FIFA as a part of the Football for Schools (F4S) on 2nd October 2023, at Sambalpur, Odisha.

In this, 95 Physical Education Teachers/Trainees from States/UTs, KVS, NVS and AIFF participated. Two more such training programmes will be organized in Pune and Bengaluru on 5th-6th October 2023, where around 200 (100 in each venue) participants will be joining.

These teachers/trainees will then be considered as the Master trainers at the State level for enhancing the capacity further at the next levels.

The first two-days master training kicked off today at Sambalpur, Odisha, 3 master trainers from FIFA and one representative from AIFF, two from the Department of School Education & Literacy, KVS and NVS participated. Ninety-five participants (67 male and 28 female) from 13 States, KVS, NVS and AIFF are attending the training.

An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Education, AIFF and FIFA on 30 October 2022. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was the Nodal organization assigned by the Ministry for the purpose. This programme entails empowering the Government Schools with students, teachers, and Coaches across the country by resourcing them with 11.15 lakh footballs and their capacity building. These balls will be distributed amongst schools pan India.

Football for Schools (F4S) is an ambitious programme run by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education is supported by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) in the implementation of this programme in the Country.

F4S aims to contribute to the education, development, and empowerment of around 700 million children. It seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system, in partnership with relevant authorities and stakeholders. F4S is being initiated in India by FIFA.