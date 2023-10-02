New Video Of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha From Their Pre-Wedding Festivities Goes Viral

New Delhi : New day, new video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from their fun-filled pre-wedding festivities. After treating their fans to a video from their “not-so-traditional” pre-wedding ritual on Sunday, Parineeti Chopra and her her husband Raghav Chadha surprised her fans with yet other video from their pre-wedding celebrations. In the new video posted, much like the previous one, we can see the Chopras and Chadhas fight it out as they play a variety of games from jenga, cricket to lemon and spoon race. Throughout the video, we can see the couple engaging in playful banter. The video ends on a happy note as the Chopras win the game of cricket with Parineeti declaring her mom as the “woman of the match.”

Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love – Chopras vs Chadhas ♥️🏏🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uV5qZaEHwv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 2, 2023

Parineeti and Raghav shared similar posts on their timeline and wrote, “Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love – Chopras vs Chadhas.”

Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!

🔸Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats

🔸Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this pic.twitter.com/1jgPZxbgQR — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 1, 2023

The video starts with games between the Chadhas and Chopras. As Parineeti’s team wins the toss, she breaks into a celebration. As everyone warms up, the actor calls it the ‘best day ever.’ She is also seen trying to manipulate former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to make her team win. Harbhajan was a part of Raghav’s team.

🔸Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds forged are priceless pic.twitter.com/YdmpdhZIog — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 1, 2023

Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, cheers, laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious & hearts were well & truly conquered 🏏❤️ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 1, 2023

They all took an active part in a series of games, including musical chairs, cricket matches, lemon spoon races, Jenga, shooting and much more. However, Raghav seemed to be arguing with Parineeti in one scene about some players, to which she clearly told him ‘no’. In the end, it’s the Chopras who took the trophy. The two-and-a-half-minute video is no less than a short film.