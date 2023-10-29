Korean TV star Jeon So-min bids goodbye to ‘Running Man’ 

Seoul: After six years of being a regular member of the popular South Korean variety show ‘Running Man,’ actress Jeon So-min has decided to leave the show. Her agency, King Kong By Starship, confirmed the news on Monday, according to The Korea Times. She will record her last episode as part of the main cast next Monday.

Jeon, 37, joined the show in 2010 and became a fan favourite for her witty and cheerful personality. She also won several awards for her performance on the show, such as the Best Newcomer Award in 2017, the Top Excellence Award in 2018, and the Golden Content Award in 2020.

However, the actress and the production team agreed that it was time for her to take a break and focus on other activities, including her acting career.

Her agency said that she had a long discussion with the Running Man team and concluded that she “needs some time to recharge in order to impress even further through future activities, including her acting.”

“We have concluded now is the time for her to take some time to refresh herself,” the agency added.

“We had talked over ways to keep her for a long time, but decided to respect her decision. We would like to express our gratitude to Jeon So-min, who made Running Man shine brighter during her time on the show. The Running Man cast and production team will continue to support her. She will forever be a member of Running Man.” SBS, the network that airs the show, also said that they had “decided on a sad farewell.”