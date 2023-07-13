Crematoriums, Shelter Homes Shut; Schools Closure Extended In Delhi As Yamuna Continues To Swell

New Delhi: Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes, impairing normal life and causing immense hardship for the people in the national capital as the Yamuna river water level rose to record high.

Amid the flooding, the city is staring at drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants — Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla — due to the rising level of the Yamuna.

The river swelled to a staggering 208.62 metres at 1 pm on Thursday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin.

The government has decided to extend the closure of non-essential government offices, schools, and colleges until Sunday, July 16. Additionally, private establishments have been strongly advised to implement work-from-home policies during this period.