Balugaon: Woman’s Mutilated body found lying in garbage dump

Khurda: In a shocker to the locals, the mutilated body of a woman found lying in a garbage dump near Galua chhak under Banapur police limits.

However, a purported CCTV footage show the woman, whose mutilated body was found in a garbage dump near Galua Chhak, being brutally hacked with a sword by a miscreant.

According to sources, locals spotted the body and informed police about the same. On being alerted, cops reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand, the reason behind the brutal murder remained unknown.