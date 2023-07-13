Woman Leaves Husband As He Adds Tomatoes In Food In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The skyrocketing prices of tomatoes have not only hit the pockets consumers and restaurants, eatery owners, but also it has caused dispute in families. In such a bizarre incident, a woman left her husband in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol because he used two tomatoes in the food.

Sandeep Burman, who owns an eatery, approached the police requesting them to find his wife Aarti Burman.

“She left the home along with my daughter and boarded a bus. I have been looking for her for three days and given her photograph too to the police but they haven’t been able to find her,” said Burman.

The man said his wife got upset after he tomatoes in the food without consulting her and started arguing about it. “She didn’t want me to add tomatoes.”

The police have confirmed that the man has filed a complaint.

“Aarti left her home after an argument with her husband and went to her sister’s place in Umaria,” said Sanjay Jaiswal, Station House Officer, Dhanpuri, Shahdol.

The woman left her home because she was upset but the police have intervened and made the husband and wife speak to each other. She will return soon, added Jaiswal.

The surge in price of tomatoes has hurt the pockets of many. The high prices have not only impacted consumers but have also posed challenges for restaurants, food manufacturers, and other businesses that heavily rely on this versatile ingredient.