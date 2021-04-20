Covid Observers for Bhubaneswar visit 1929 Call Centre

Bhubaneswar: Covid Observers for Bhubaneswar City, Principal Secretary Water Resources and Women and Child Development Department Anu Garg and Labour Commissioner Dr N. Thirumala Naik, visited the 1929 Call Centre at the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre.

The Covid Observers interacted with the staff regularly calling up those in Home Isolation and those receiving queries from the people, and the doctors on duty, advising people.

The Covid Observers advised to increase the team strength so as to reduce the waiting time further.

BMC Commissioner and CEO Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) Prem Chandra Chaudhary, General Manager Social and Special Projects of BSCL Diptirani Sahoo and General Manager Administration of BSCL Kamaljit Das and senior officials of BSCL were present.

It can be mentioned here that till April 18, 3792 calls were made and 886 calls were received. The 1929 Call Centre on Covid started on March 25 this year.