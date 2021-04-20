Koraput: Four From UP Held For Smuggling Ganja

Koraput: Police busted a ganja smuggling racket with the seizure of around 102.4 kilograms of cannabis and arrest of four persons near Kangarpoda bridge in Lamtaput block of Koraput district on Monday night.

The accused persons have been identified as residents of Uttar Pradesh.

As per available reports, Lamtaput Police intercepted a car without a number plate while cops were on a night patrolling in the area. On search of the vehicle, it found sacks containing ganja weighing around 102.4 kilograms.

The worth of the seized ganja in the black market would be over Rs 5 lakh, said police.

It is being said that the accused were smuggling ganja from Ankadeli village in Lamtaput to Uttar Pradesh.