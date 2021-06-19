COVID Norms Violations: Odisha Police Collect Over Rs 22 Lakh Fine In 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has collected penalty of more than Rs 22 lakh from people for violating COVID-19 norms enforced to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the State so far.

According to the data shared by the state police headquarters, altogether 2 cases were registered for Covid rule violation and 15 people have been arrested. Besides, 424 vehicles have been seized, the data read.

<>

From morning of 18.06.2021 to morning of 19.06.2021, 2 cases regd, 15 people arrested, 424 vehicles seized, Rs. 22,20,450/- fine collected by #OdishaPolice for violation of #COVID19 guidelines.

Together we can reduce #Covid19. Stay safe, obey Covid guidelines. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 19, 2021

</>

Recently, the government had asked the police to check and ensure strict compliance with COVID safety protocols, such as wearing of masks without fail, maintaining physical distance in public places, workplaces and educational institutions.