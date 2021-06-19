Man Held For Hurling Bomb On Rice Trader In Khurda

Khurda: police have apprehended a man for allegedly hurling a bomb on a rice trader Sadashiv Mishra on June 16. The arrestee has been identified as Laxmidhar Nanda, serving as a data entry operator at Prataprudrapur Cooperative society.

According to available information, Laxmidhar had to pay some amount of money to the rice trader. However, he failed to clear the due. Following this, a heated argument broke out between them. Irked over the argument, Laxmidhar planned to kill Sadashiv.

According to the plan, the accused asked Sadashiv to reach near Kuksahi-Prataparudrapur road at around 9 pm. Later he hurled a bomb on him leaving Sadashiv critically injured.

Initially, Sadashiv rushed to Balipatna PHC and then to Capital hospital. Later, he was shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated.