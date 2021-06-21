COVID-19 Positive Cases Drops To 246 In Bhubaneswar, 551 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 246 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 246 COVID-19 positive cases, 35 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 211 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 551 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 86,935 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,544 are active cases while 84,963 persons have recovered and 407 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

