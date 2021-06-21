Odisha Urges Centre To Supply Adequate Amount Of Fertilizers

Bhubaneswar: State agriculture minister Arun Kumar Sahoo on Monday urged the Centre to supply an adequate amount of fertilizers to Odisha as the farmers are facing an acute shortage of fertiliser during the current Kharif season.

In a letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Dr Sahoo said,” I express my sincere thanks to the Department of Fertilizers, for the supply of Fertilizers to the State as per the allocation in the month of April-2021. However, in the month of May & June-2021, there is short in supply of different fertilizers to the State against the monthly allocation.”

“During May 2021, only 34,340 MT of Urea has been supplied to the State against the monthly allocation of 48,950 MT. Also during the current June, only 18,690 MT of Urea has been supplied against the monthly allocation of 70,830 MT. Similarly, during May & June-2021, only 37,519 MT of DAP, 8,803 MT of MOP & 46,902 MT of NPK has been supplied to the State against the allocation of 82,000 MT of DAP,” the letter read.

“28,900 MT of MOP & 81,600 MT of NPK. During the last Kharif, the State has experienced scarcity of Urea due to the short supply of 45,000 MT of Urea to the State, as a result, there was law and order situation in most of the district of the State. So the State has planned to preposition 2, 00,000 MT of Urea through the State Fertiliser Procurement Agencies by the end of June 2021,” the minister said.

“Therefore, it is requested to ensure the supply of an entire allocated quantity of fertilizers including the shortfall of previous months in the current month of June and subsequent months,” Dr Sahoo stated.