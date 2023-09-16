Court Remote Point For Testimony Of Witnesses Through VC Mode Inaugurated

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance Director YK Jethwa (IPS) on Saturday inaugurated a Court Remote Point at the Vigilance Directorate in Cuttack for the testimony of witnesses through Video Conferencing (VC) mode.

While inaugurating the Court Remote Point on the premises of the Vigilance Directorate, Jethwa stated that the facility would provide assistance in the deposition of witnesses through video conferencing. This initiative will not only make the trial process faster and easier in Vigilance cases but also save time, energy, and cost of travel for Vigilance Officers/witnesses, asserted Jethwa.

Recently, the Orissa High Court approved the setting up of Remote Points at the Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack, and other vigilance offices in Odisha. Based on this, Court Remote Points are being made operational at Division and Unit offices of the State Vigilance located at all district headquarters for the testimony of witnesses through VC mode.

Each Remote Point has been provided with necessary digital infrastructure including desktop PCs, web cameras, scanners, printers, uninterrupted power supply, and dedicated high-speed internet connectivity to enable seamless conduct of trial through VC mode. With such addition, witnesses will now be able to attend trial in any of the Courts across the State through VC mode from their nearest district headquarter Remote Point installed at vigilance offices, without having to travel long distance for in-person attendance.

Further, the Vigilance Director thanked the HC for their initiative and support in this regard. In the inaugural programme, amongst others, senior officers including Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, IPS, ADGP, Vigilance, SK Kaushal, IPS, IGP, Vigilance, Prakash. R, IPS, DIGP, Vigilance, L. Divya.V, IPS, SP, CTC Division, M. Radhakrishna, SP, Vig. Cell and Shri T. Swain, AIG, Vigilance, were present.