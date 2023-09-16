TPSODL To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festive Season

Berhampur: The TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) is fully prepared to ensure a seamless and uninterrupted power supply during the forthcoming festive season.

With a commitment to safety, TPSODL has undertaken several initiatives and released essential guidelines for temporary structures and pandals.

TPSODL has deployed dedicated teams from the Fuse Call Centre (FCC) to monitor and maintain seamless electricity provision at all pandals. These teams will also vigilantly ensure that there is no unauthorized hooking or access to TPSODL lines.

TPSODL’s 24×7 Call Centre, in conjunction with its Social Media Monitoring Unit, is working round the clock to promptly address and resolve any complaints. In case of emergencies or concerns, TPSODL has urged people to contact their toll-free helpline at 1912 or 1800 3456 797 or visit the nearest Fuse Call Centre/office.

TPSODL has issued a set of imperative safety guidelines, including: