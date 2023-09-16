Odisha vigilance raid on RI in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Ramakanta Behera, Revenue Inspector (RI) Baharana Circle, Jagatsinghpur district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

According to reliable official reports, the RI was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 4000/- from a Complainant. The bribe had been demanded to submit an enquiry report in a partition suit filed by him and for issuance of separate RoRs Record of Rights (Pattas)said the official report.

The entire bribe amount has been recovered from Behera, RI and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Behera from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle, said reports.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 30 dated 15-09-23 U/s 7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered, said official reports in this matter.