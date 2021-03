“Mo Bus” Service To Remain Off Road Till 3 PM On Holi

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Mo Bus’ service of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will remain off the road in Odisha till 3 PM on the occasion Of Holi on Monday.

As per the announcement by CRUT, the service will resume after 3 PM and the frequency will be kept moderate.

Besides, the physical pass counter at the Master Canteen terminal will remain closed for the day.