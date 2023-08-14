Congress Hits Back At BJP Rajyavardhan Rathore’s ‘Treason’ Comment

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has slammed BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore for asking to conduct a ‘treason’ trial against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Shrinate said that the BJP MP’s statement is an effect of his association with like-minded people. In a veiled jibe at PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, she said that he (Rathore) belongs to a party where the Prime Minister and Home Minister teach how to lie.

Rathore on Sunday demanded that Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi be tried for ‘treason’ for making a ‘secret’ deal with China’s communist party during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He claimed that Sonia Gandhi came to Beijing but did not meet athletes and her son Rahul Gandhi signed a secret deal with the then General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, who is the President of the country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shrinate countered Rathore’s attack and said that during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Sonia Gandhi came to the Games Village, came to the India Block and met the Indian players. She added that it was confirmed by boxer Vijender Singh and in the book of Abhinav Bindra, ‘A Shot At History’, who had won a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics. Boxer Vijender Singh had bagged a silver medal in the global event.

“Shame on you Rajyavardhan Rathore that you were once a part of the Indian Army. You told a blank lie in the poor statement of the Lok Sabha 3 days ago. This is the effect of association. You are in such a party where the prime minister and the home minister themselves teach you how to lie,” she tweeted.

“During the 2008 Beijing Olympics – Mrs. Sonia Gandhi not only came to the Games Village, but she also came to the India Block there and met the Indian players. This has been confirmed by boxer Mr. Vijender Singh himself and mentioned by Mr. Abhinav Bindra in his book ‘A Shot At History’. Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics and @boxervijender won the bronze medal,” she added.

Lashing out at the leader on the Manipur issue, Shrinate said, “The heinous crime happened in Manipur with the wife of a warrior of the Kargil war in which you were a part, on which you did not open your mouth. The one who did not stand by his soldier, by whose side will he ever be?”

She raised the border issue with China and said why PM Modi gave a clean chit to Beijing, adding “…someday you ask Modi ji why he gave a clean chit to China and took revenge for the martyrs of Galvan by increasing trade with China?”

“Remember, in this fight between traitors and patriots, you are with the traitors,” she concluded.