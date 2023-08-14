7 Killed After Cloudburst In Himachal’s Solan

Solan: At least seven people died while five were rescued after an incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan in Himachal Pradesh, reported ANI citing Kandaghat SDM, Siddhartha Acharya.

Two houses and one cowshed also got washed away in the incident. Earlier, the toll was five but the authorities have now found two more bodies taking the count to seven. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the deaths and direct the officials to ensure all possible assistance to the grieving families.

Taking to X, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu said, “Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloud burst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time. We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period.”