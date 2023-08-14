President Droupadi Murmu To Address Nation On I-Day Eve
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day today, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday. Her address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi and English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.
“Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.
According to a report by news agency PTI, 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and over 10,000 police personnel are part of the security measures at the Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address to the nation.
