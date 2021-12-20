CM Naveen to inaugurate T-Setu today

Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today will inaugurate the T-Setu on Mahanadi River, the longest bridge in Odisha.

The bridge will greatly benefit the people of Cuttack and Khurda districts, cutting the distance between Badamba and Narasinghpur in Cuttack and Banki in Khurda by 50 km.

The CM had laid its foundation stone in February 2014. The 3,100-metre-long bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 132 crore.

The bridge will also benefit devotees attending Baba Singhanath’s Bali Makar Jatra in Gopinathpur, Badamba.

Every year, the state government builds a 3-km-long pedestrian track on the Mahanadi riverbed for devotees, spending Rs 14-15 lakh, which gets washed away during the rainy season.