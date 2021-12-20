Former student activist Gabriel Boric becomes Chile’s youngest president

Santiago, Chile: A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump.

With almost 99 per cent of polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric won 56 per cent of the votes, compared with 44 per cent for his conservative opponent, Jose Antonio Kast.

In a model of civility that broke from the polarizing rhetoric of the campaign, Kast immediately recognised defeat, tweeting a photo of himself on the phone with his opponent congratulating him on his “grand triumph”.

At 35, Boric is set to become Chile’s youngest-ever president.

Outgoing President Sebastian Pinera – a conservative billionaire – held a video conference with Boric to offer his government’s full support during the three-month transition.