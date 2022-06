CM Naveen Likely To Visit UAE And Rome Soon

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to go on a foreign visit later this month.

According to reports, the Odisha CM will visit UAE and Rome to attend several events, including an industrial and an investors’ meet. He is scheduled to leave the state capital on June 28.

He is expected to meet Odia Diaspora (Prabasi Odias) during his visit.