Charlie Puth Accidentally Confirms BTS Collaboration?

New York: Charlie Puth accidentally confirmed that he is collaborating with BTS. Fans had speculated in the past that Charlie could be working with BTS on a new song. Now, with this confirmation, fans are eagerly waiting for BTS to drop the release date.

Charlie’s collaboration with BTS comes after he collaborated with Jungkook on a version of We Don’t Talk Anymore. The rendition, which was originally sung by Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth, was released in 2017.

Speaking backstage of KIIS FM Wango Tango 2022, Charlie addressed fan speculation about his collaboration with BTS and said, “I heard that too and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. We legitimately have no idea. We do but we just figured it out.”