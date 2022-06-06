Odisha govt hikes pre-matriculation scholarships for ST/SC students

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government enhanced the pre-matric scholarship for ST and SC boarders from Rs 750 to Rs 950 for boys and from Rs 800 to Rs 1000 for girls, informed the I & PR Department today.

Reportedly, Rs 490 crore is planned to be incurred annually towards this scholarship.

The provision of pre-matric scholarships to the boarders of schools under the ST & SC Development Department and School & Mass Education Department is one of the flagship schemes of the State Government. The prematric Scholarship primarily meant for the mess management in the hostels aims at the educational and holistic development of ST & SC boarders.

“Further, millet based food items would be introduced in hostels menu to address the nutritional security of the boarders. The scheme would benefit more than five lakh ST & SC boarders,” informed officials.

An expenditure amounting to Rs 490 crore would be incurred annually towards the pre-matric scholarship. The monthly rate of PMS of ST & SC border students was last enhanced in 2015.